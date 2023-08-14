FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A crash involving multiple vehicles has caused traffic issues on Fort Wayne’s northeast side and the driver of one of the vehicles involved has died according to a Fort Wayne Police Department spokesperson.

The crash took place just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Maplecrest and Trier. WANE 15 has confirmed two vehicles are involved and the crash took place on Maplecrest between Landmark Drive and Trier. Southbound Maplecrest is closed between Landmark and Brian Drive.

Police believe the driver of a black sedan was heading south on Maplecrest when he may have suffered some sort of medical event. He drove into the back of a car that was stopped at the traffic light to turn left onto Trier. The sedan then careened through the fence at the All God’s Children Daycare.

The driver was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition and after arrival was pronounced dead.

Photo shows car involved in crash at Maplecrest and Trier in Fort Wayne on Monday,

The driver of the other car was uninjured. Police told WANE 15 that there was one passenger in each vehicle. No word on whether either of them was injured.