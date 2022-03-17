FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The driver of a vehicle that turned in front of a motorcycle on Memorial Day of 2020 in Fort Wayne has agreed to plead guilty to a felony charge of reckless homicide.

Police arrested Dean F. Hazelett in September of that year following the crash that killed James K. Markey.

The crash took place at the intersection of Spring and Rumsey. Investigators determined Markey was driving his motorcycle east on Spring when Hazelett turned in front of him. Markey was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Hazelett told police he had been drinking at a club according to court documents filed in the case. A blood alcohol test showed a BAC of .133.

He was initially charged with reckless homicide and operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death. As part of the guilty plea, the prosecution agreed to drop the operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death charge. It also calls for a sentence of no more than six years. Hazelett must also submit to an alcohol and substance abuse evaluation and a lengthy suspension of his driver’s license.

A judge will decide whether to accept the plea during sentencing scheduled for April 29, 2022.