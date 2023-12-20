DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two people are hurt after an accident near Butler, Indiana Tuesday evening.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, a car driven by Chasen Duke, 19, was going south on CR 61A at CR 22 around 7:20 p.m. when he “understeered negotiating a curve.” That caused his vehicle to go off the road and into a ditch, police say. The vehicle then spun 180 degrees and hit a utility pole on the driver’s side door.

Duke was partially pinned in the vehicle and had to be extricated by firefighters with the Butler Fire Department.

Duke’s passenger, Bree Marckel Rodriguez, 21, was able to get out of the car on her own and was taken to a hospital for injuries. Duke was transported by Parkview Samaritan for a possibly broken leg and arm, according to police.