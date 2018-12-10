Driver not wearing seatbelt veers off road, into tree

A 2013 Chrysler, driven by Tara Woodard of Auburn, crashed into a tree Sunday night.

Dekalb County, Ind. (WANE) - Police cited alcohol as a possible factor in a crash Sunday night that sent one woman to a hospital.

Sheriff's in Dekalb County said 30 year-old Tara Woodard of Auburn was traveling westbound in the 3000 block of County Road 36 when she failed to negotiate a curve.

Woodard's vehicle went left of center. She then drove off of the roadway before crashing into a tree.

The airbags in Woodard's Chrysler were deployed, pinning her in the vehicle. Emergency crews extracted her from the wreckage. She was then flown to an area hospital.

Police said she suffered chest and back injuries, but did not provide WANE 15 with her condition.

Authorities said she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.