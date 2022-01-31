Driver loses control, crashes on DeKalb County road

Photo of crash scene provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department

DELAKB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Police believe alcohol may have played a factor in a crash Sunday evening on County Road 56 in DeKalb County.

Danny J. Snyder, 38, of St. Joe, Indiana was going east when he drifted left of center and ran off the road and into a shallow ditch. His car snapped off a utility pole before coming to a stop according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

When police arrived on the scene they were told by witnesses that Snyder told them he was the driver and the only person in the car.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No word yet on possible charges.