ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A man hospitalized after a crash along U.S. 24 in southwest Allen County last week has died.

The crash happened Thursday at the intersection of Aboite Road and Lafayette Center Road in Roanoke. There, a vehicle rear-ended a semi.

The driver of the vehicle – Andrew P. Mitchell, 41, of Plymouth – was rushed to a hospital after the crash. The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Mitchell was pronounced dead when he arrived.

No information about the crash has been released.