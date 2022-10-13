VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A southwest Ohio man was killed in a crash with a semi Thursday morning in Van Wert County.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. along U.S. Route 127 near Snyder Road, about 7 miles south of Van Wert.

According to a report from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, a concerned citizen called 9-1-1 to report a blue SUV southbound on 127 “driving all over the roadway.” During the call, the SUV struck a semi, the report said.

The report said William J. Stanton, 62, of Beavercreek, Ohio, was headed south on U.S. Route 127 in a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe when he crossed the center line and sideswiped a northbound semi.

The scene of a crash on U.S Route 127 near Snyder Road in Liberty Township is shown. (Van Wert County Sheriff) The scene of a crash on U.S Route 127 near Snyder Road in Liberty Township is shown. (Van Wert County Sheriff)

Stanton was pronounced dead at the scene by the Van Wert County Coroner’s Office. The semi driver was not hurt.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage, the report said.

The crash remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.