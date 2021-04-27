Driver killed when SUV rear-ends trash truck

A vehicle is shown crashed into a garbage truck along C.R. 68 in DeKalb County. (Tony Kapp via Report It)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was killed Tuesday when his SUV ran into the back of a trash collection truck along a DeKalb County roadway.

Police and medics were called around 9:40 a.m. to C.R. 68.

According to a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office report, the trash truck was parked in front of a home as its driver – Bryan Horvath of Fort Wayne – was out dumping a trash bin into the receptacle when a 2020 Hyundai Tucson driven by 34-year-old Nicholas A. Chambers of Fort Wayne rear-ended it.

Chambers was hit by the trash truck’s lift arm when the vehicle’s collided, the report said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the Tucson – Philip W. Nason, Jr., 35, of Fort Wayne – had to be pulled from the SUV and was hospitalized in critical condition with cuts to his head and hands and internal injuries, the report said.

The driver of the trash truck complained of back pain.