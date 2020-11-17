Driver killed when pickup rolls off Steuben roadway

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Angola man was killed when his pickup left a Steuben County roadway and rolled into a field Monday night.

Around 9:45 p.m., a Steuben County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol spotted a Ford F150 pickup in a field on the west side of S.R. 827, north of CR 300 E, in Steuben County’s rural Fremont Township.

The deputy stopped and found the truck had been in a crash. The driver – 42-year-old Antonio R. Wright of Angola – was found dead in the field.

According to a report, the pickup was headed north on 827 when it went off the eastside of the road. The driver overcorrected back to the west and the truck left the roadway. It then rolled several times.

Wright was ejected. Investigators do not believe he was wearing a seatbelt, the report said.

The crash remains under investigation.