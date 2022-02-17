WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — A Winona Lake man was killed in a rollover crash early Thursday.

Police and medics were called just after 4 a.m. to Kings Highway in Winona Lake on a report of a crash.

According to a report from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Michael John Peterson, 64, of Winona Lake was headed northbound in a 2022 Toyota Camry on Kings Highway from Wooster Road when the vehicle veered off the roadway and hit two large landscaping rocks. The Toyota then returned to the roadway and rolled over, the report said.

Peterson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation and no other information was released.