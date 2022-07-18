KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Leesburg woman was killed in a rollover crash just southwest of Warsaw early Sunday.

Police and medics responded around 3:45 a.m. to S.R. 25 south of Ferguson Road after several calls about a single vehicle crash.

Authorities arrived to find a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee crashed there.

According to a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office report, 29-year-old Cassandra J. Doerr was headed southbound on S.R. 25 when her Jeep left the east side of the road and rolled over several times. The SUV eventually came to rest a “significant distance from the roadway,” the sheriff’s office said.

Doerr was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the only one in the SUV.

No other information was released.