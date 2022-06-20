MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Indiana-Ohio line early Monday.

Police and medics were called around 5:40 a.m. to the area of State Line Road and Carrier Road, about 5 miles southeast of Monroeville, on a report of a crash.

According to Allen County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Capt. Steve Stone, a driver was headed north on State Line Road just north of Carrier Road in a white GMC pickup when he went off the road for an unknown reason. The man then overcorrected and his pickup flipped twice.

He was ejected and was killed, Stone said.

Speed may have been a contributing factor, he added.

The crash remains under investigation.