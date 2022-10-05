ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A woman was killed in a crash in southeast Allen County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. along Minnich Road just north of Hoffman Road, three miles north of Hoagland.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to a report from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, a woman was driving north on Minnich Road when, for an unknown reason, her car went off the road and rolled.

The driver was killed, the sheriff’s department said. She has not yet been named.

No other information was immediately available.

The crash is still under investigation.