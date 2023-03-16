FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The driver of a pickup truck died late Monday after being involved in a crash on U.S. 27 south of Fort Wayne earlier in the day.

According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the crash took place at the intersection of Flatrock Road and U.S. 27 just after 7 a.m.

Investigators determined that the pickup truck was heading west on Flatrock Road when drove into the path of a car headed north on U.S. 27. The pickup driver was taken to a hospital in serious condition. He died later that same day.

The driver of the car was not injured. The two drivers were the only people involved.

The identity of the pickup driver has not been released.