Driver killed in head-on crash on Coldwater Road ID’d

Police work a crash on Coldwater Road near Fitch Road on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A driver killed in a crash in northern Allen County last week has been identified.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Coldwater Road and East Fitch Road.

According to Allen County Police, a pickup truck was traveling northbound on Coldwater Road, south of Fitch Road, when it collided nearly head-on with a southbound passenger car.

It’s not clear why the vehicles crashed.

The driver of the car, an adult female, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was later pronounced dead.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Nichole Lynn Caudill, 50, from Garrett. She died of blunt force injuries from the crash.

The male driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.

Coldwater Road was closed for several hours on Thursday as crews investigated the crash.