NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Osceola man was killed in a crash with a semi in Noble County early Friday.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. at U.S. 33 and Albion Road, 3 1/2 miles south of Ligonier.

According to a report from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, Stephen T. Reinholtz, 39, was headed north on U.S. 33 in a 2008 white Dodge Grand Caravan when he drove off the roadway onto the shoulder. Reinholtz then maneuvered the van back onto the road but went left of center and hit a southbound semi tractor trailer head-on.

Reinholtz was pronounced dead at the scene.