Driver killed, 3 hurt in crash; Hadley Road closed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A driver was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Police and medics were called just before 2 p.m. to South Hadley Road and Blake Drive on a report of a personal injury crash with victims pinned.

According to a Fort Wayne Police report, a vehicle was headed southbound on Hadley Road when it crossed over railroad tracks and lost control. The vehicle veered into the path of a northbound vehicle.

One of the drivers – identified only as a man – was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others, including an infant, were taken to a local hospitals with injuries.

Witnesses said speed was a factor in the crash.

Hadley, between Illinois and Blake Drive, will be closed for several hours while investigators work.