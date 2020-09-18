Driver involved in fatal I-69 wreck describes experience

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STROH, Ind. (WANE) — One of the drivers involved in a fatal multi-vehicle wreck on I-69 spoke to WANE 15 about the crash.

Cassten Everidge, 24, was on his way home Wednesday afternoon when the wreck happened.

“I had some meetings in Fort Wayne and I was heading back and I don’t know why I looked in my mirror, I think I must have heard an impact behind me, and I looked in my mirror and I saw a semi about to hit me,” Everidge said. “I gassed it as hard as I could and got out of the way and I got clipped a little bit but I got mostly out of the way.”

WANE 15’s Britt Salay will have more on this story at 11 p.m. on Nightcast.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss