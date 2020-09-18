Driver involved in fatal I-69 wreck describes experience

STROH, Ind. (WANE) — One of the drivers involved in a fatal multi-vehicle wreck on I-69 spoke to WANE 15 about the crash.

Cassten Everidge, 24, was on his way home Wednesday afternoon when the wreck happened.

“I had some meetings in Fort Wayne and I was heading back and I don’t know why I looked in my mirror, I think I must have heard an impact behind me, and I looked in my mirror and I saw a semi about to hit me,” Everidge said. “I gassed it as hard as I could and got out of the way and I got clipped a little bit but I got mostly out of the way.”

WANE 15’s Britt Salay will have more on this story at 11 p.m. on Nightcast.