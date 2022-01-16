Driver pinned in car after police say speeding, drinking lead to Dekalb County crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police believe an Ohio man was speeding and had been drinking when he drove off State Road 8 in DeKalb County Sunday morning and crashed into a tree.

Shortly after 3 a.m., the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 6700 block of SR 8 on the report of an unknown injury accident. The caller reported the car was on its side in the middle of the

road.

On scene, a 2005 Ford Explorer was found facing south resting on the driver’s side of the vehicle. The driver, 25-year-old Austin Ziehr of Edgerton, Ohio, was pinned inside the car.

It was determined the car was eastbound on SR 8 when it drifted off the south side of the road into a deep ditch. It continued eastbound off the road until it struck a large tree on the front passenger side. The car then rotated ninety degrees back onto the road and rolled onto the driver’s side.

Ziehr was pulled out and taken to the hospital for further medical treatment, where he was listed in stable condition.

Both speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash. The car is totaled.

The crash remains under investigation.