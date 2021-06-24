Driver in hospital after rear-ending SUV that was slowing for merging semi in DeKalb Co.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A driver of a truck is in the hospital after rear-ending an SUV that was slowing for a merging semi Thursday.

At 1:30 p.m., deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department were sent to U.S. 6 at 00 W, about four miles east of Kendallville, on reports of a crash.

Deputies report that a Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Eric Wills, 48, of Fremont, was traveling east on U.S. 6 when it began to slow for a merging semi that was on the eastbound lane shoulder. A truck, driven by Billy Rippy, 32, of Waterloo, was behind the SUV and rear-ended the vehicle as it was slowing down.

Both vehicles were totaled.

Wills was taken from the scene by EMS for neck and back pain, the department said.

The sheriff’s department was assisted by Parkview DeKalb EMS and the Corunna Volunteer Fire Department.