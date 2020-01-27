Driver in critical condition after truck slides off road, hits utility pole

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said a single vehicle crash ended with a driver in critical condition.

The sheriff’s department said in a release that Bobby Double, 41, was driving northbound on County Road 61 when his 2000 Chevy truck began to slide due to icy road conditions. The truck left the west side of the roadway before striking a utility pole and coming to rest in the field.

The department said Double was taken to a regional hospital in critical condition while his passenger, Ida DeLong, 44, was taken to another hospital with shoulder injuries.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Hamilton Fire Department, the Butler Police Department, and Parkview DeKalb EMS.