ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A driver is in critical condition after two cars crashed Friday morning at an intersection in northeast Allen County.

Sometime before 9 a.m., one car was northbound and one was headed south, and police determined they crashed at the intersection of SR 37 and Cuba Road.

One of the drivers involved was listed in critical condition after the crash. The condition of the other driver involved is unknown.

An officer at the scene told WANE 15 a contributing factor may have been the icy roads in the area.