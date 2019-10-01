Driver hurt in crash with tree

A 2009 Chevrolet Impala is shown crashed into a tree off Adams Road north of Pierceton on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. (Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office)

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Albion man was hurt when his sedan crashed into a tree late Tuesday morning.

It was around 11:20 a.m. when a Pierceton firefighter responding to an unrelated call found a 2009 Chevrolet Impala crashed into a tree off Adams Road, near Ridinger Lake northeast of Pierceton.

According to a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office report, the Impala – driven by 25-year-old Jacob Schlichter – left the roadway while heading northbound through a curve at an unsafe speed.

Schlichter was taken to a local hospital with a non-critical leg injury, the sheriff’s office said.

