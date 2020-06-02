Driver hurt in 2-vehicle crash in DeKalb County

A Chevrolet Traverse is shown crashed in a field near the intersection of C.R. 40-A and C.R. 43 outside Auburn on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

DEKALB, Ind. (WANE) — An Auburn woman was hospitalized after a crash Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. at the intersection of C.R. 40-A and C.R. 43.

According to a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department accident investigation report, a Toyota Sienna driven by 19-year-old Marie Burton of Auburn was headed south on C.R. 43. The minivan stopped at C.R. 40-A and Burton told police she “looked both ways” then pulled into the intersection and into the path of an eastbound Chevrolet Traverse driven by 30-year-old Brooke Peters of Auburn.

Peters was hospitalized with chest and head pain, the report said.

Both vehicles were totaled, the report said.

DeKalb County Sherrif’s Department was assisted by Auburn Fire and Parkview EMS during this investigation.