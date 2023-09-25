DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A driver was hurt Monday morning after a car crashed into his truck on State Road 1.

Officers with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department responded around 8 a.m. to the crash in the 6400 block of SR 1. Police at the scene determined the 23-year-old driver of a Pontiac G6 attempted to pass a Ford F-150 on the left as the truck was turning left onto CR 64.

The Pontiac then hit the Ford as the truck was turning. The 65-year-old driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with possible injuries to his head or neck. The driver of the car was not injured.

Both vehicles were estimated to have up to $5,000 in damages.