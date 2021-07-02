Driver hospitalized after head-on crash in DeKalb Co.

by: Corinne Moore

Photo courtesy of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A driver is in the hospital after crashing head-on into another car while turning Friday.

Just before noon, deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department were sent to the 3400 block of S.R.1, roughly three miles south of Bluffton, on reports of a crash.

Deputies report that a Lincoln Continental, driven by Donald Retterbush, 85, of Wolcottville, was traveling southbound on S.R. 1 and made a left turn onto eastbound C.R. 34. As it turned, the car crashed head-on into a northbound Kia Spectra, driven by Isaac Ridgway, 18, of Hicksville, Ohio.

Retterbush was transported to an area hospital in fair condition, the department said.

The department was assisted by Butler Fire Department, Parkview DeKalb, Jeff’s Auto and Riverside Towing.

