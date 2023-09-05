DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A driver was taken to the hospital Tuesday after crashing in DeKalb County.

Around 11:19 a.m., a man driving a Chevy Camero was driving on State Road 8 and missed a curve in the road in the 5200 block, according to a release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. The passenger-side tires fell into the shoulder of the road, police said, and the driver overcorrected to get the car back on the road.

The Camero ended up in the middle of a yard on the other side of the road. The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said, and the Camero was a total loss.