Driver hospitalized after crash into utility pole

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A car struck a utility pole, which closed a Fort Wayne thoroughfare Tuesday morning.

Police and medics were called around 8:30 a.m. to Illinois and Hillegas roads on a report of a crash. There, a sedan hit a utility pole on the northeast corner of the intersection.

Fort Wayne Police told WANE 15 that the driver was headed south in the northbound lane of Hillegas just before Illinois when the car went off the road and hit a pole.

The driver was taken away from the scene in an ambulance. Police said the person was listed in serious condition but later downgraded to “life-threatening.”

Northbound Hillegas Road was closed to traffic while authorities worked the crash. It’s not clear when the stretch will reopen.

The utility pole was broken in the crash.