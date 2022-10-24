DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A driver was taken to the hospital after a crash Monday morning on US 6.

Officers with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department responded at 11:30 a.m. to a crash in the 2600 block of US 6, according to a release from the department.

Police determined 41-year-old Joseph Errichiello from Butler was driving on the road when his 2010 Dodge Charger drifted and hit a metal barrier head-on.

Police said Errichiello was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Damage to the car is estimated to be $10,000, according to the release.