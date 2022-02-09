WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) Police believe drug use played a factor in a crash on I-69 in DeKalb County Tuesday night.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, emergency crews were called to northbound I-69 north of Auburn at about 11 p.m. on a report of a crash.

The Waterloo Fire Department arrived to find a car that had struck the cable barriers in the median. The driver appeared to be unconscious.

Investigators believe she became unconscious from drug use while driving and that’s why she ran off the road.

Michelle Peppler, 48, of Fort Wayne was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No other details were provided.