Driver failing to merge into lane crashes with other vehicle sending both into cable barriers

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A driver entering I-69 southbound from the entrance ramp attempted to merge into a lane but collided with another vehicle and sent both into cable barriers.

Kathy J. Custer, 53, of Angola, Indiana, merged into the driving lane of I-69 where Benjamin P Kramer, 42, of Caledonia, Michigan, was traveling. In an attempt to avoid the impact, Kramer swerved out of the way to the right and onto the berm. He was unable to avoid colliding with the rear passenger side bumper of Custer’s vehicle, causing it to spin.

Custer’s vehicle traveled into the median of I-69 and struck the cable barriers several times.

Kramer’s vehicle then lost control after impact, slid into the median, and became tangled within the cable barriers.

Custer was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment for minor injuries and was later released. Kramer was unharmed. Both vehicles were totaled.