Vehicles involved in a crash along Jefferson Boulevard on Oct. 18, 2020, are loaded onto a wrecker.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man hurt in a crash along Jefferson Boulevard in October has died.

The two-vehicle crash happened Oct. 18 at Jefferson Boulevard and Willowdale Road. Details on the crash were not released, but police at the scene said one person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday, though, that 79-year-old Kay Michael Simminger of Fort Wayne died from complications from the crash. His death was ruled an accident.