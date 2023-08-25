ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Sheriff’s Department (ACSD) is investigating a crash that left one person dead. The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Friday in the 10,000 block of Wayne Trace, west of Hoffman Road.

A preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle left the roadway. It then struck a pole, according to ACSD. Medics pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

The crash caused the power to go out in the area. Just over 100 customers are affected, according to Indiana Michigan Power’s outage map. I&M estimates power will be restored around 5:30 a.m. You can check for updates by clicking here.

The Allen County Coroner will release the victim’s identity and manner of death at a later time. The crash remains under investigation.