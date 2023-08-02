STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police in Steuben County are investigating a fiery crash where the driver was found dead early Wednesday morning.

Steuben County Sheriff’s officers responded just after 12 a.m. to a report of a crash with a vehicle on fire on Fox Lake Road near the Fox Lake Public Access Site.

At the scene in rural Pleasant Township, police found a car fully engulfed in flames, the release said. The car also had extensive damage on the driver’s side, so police determined the car crashed into a nearby utility pole and caught fire.

A man who police determined to be the driver was found dead inside the car and has not yet been identified.

The initial investigation revealed a 2009 Mazda RX8 was speeding and missed a curve in the road. The driver overcorrected, police determined, and the car began to yaw, sliding out of control and crashing into the pole.

The crash is still under investigation.