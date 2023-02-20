WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Bluffton man died Sunday morning after crashing into the back of construction equipment on State Road 124, according to a Facebook post from the Wells County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 6 a.m., police responded to a crash on SR 124 near County Road 500 East.

Police determined 60-year-old Christopher Plew of Bluffton was driving a 15-passenger van, a 2000 GMC Savana, on SR 124.

Driving at a slow speed in front of the van was a 2022 Gehl Compact Track Mover, also known as a skid steer, driven by 26-year-old Neftali Roman Carvajal of Bluffton, police said.

That’s when the van hit the skid steer from behind, police determined. Plew was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carvajal was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The crash is still under investigation.