Driver dies after running stop sign, hitting utility pole

BRYAN, Ohio (WANE) — An Edgerton man died after a crash in Williams County Tuesday night.

Police and medics were called just after 9:30 p.m. to S.R. 576 and County Road D, two miles west of Bryan, on a report of a crash.

According to a report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, James L. Karcher, 65, of Edgerton was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu eastbound on C.R. D when he failed to stop at a stop sign. The Malibu continued across S.R. 576, struck a guardrail, went down an embankment, hit a utility pole and came to rest in a yard, the report said.

Karcher was not wearing his seatbelt during the crash, according to the report.

Karcher was taken to a local hospital then airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital, where he died early Wednesday morning.