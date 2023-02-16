ALLEN COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A woman driving on US 30 died Thursday morning after crashing into a semi at an intersection in Ohio.

A 2003 International semitrailer driven by 30-year-old Ryan Ferguson of Frankfort, Indiana was headed west on US 30 around 8:20 a.m., according to a release from Ohio State Highway Patrol.

That’s when a 2015 Buick Regal was eastbound on US 30 and turned left onto CR 15, crashing into the semi as it came through the intersection.

Officers determined the driver, 38-year-old Delaney Miller of Bluffton, Ohio, failed to yield to the semi.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Ferguson had minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.