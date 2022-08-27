FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -Fort Wayne Police are investigating why a car hit a tree at Lakeside Middle School early Saturday morning, killing the driver.

The initial investigation found that around 5:54 a.m., a tan Hyundai was traveling south on Randallia Drive when it crossed Lake Avenue and hit a tree on the property of Lakeside Middle School.

The man driving was pronounced dead at a local hospital shortly after the crash, police said. The coroner’s office is expected to release the man’s identity once family is notified.

The driver was the only person in the car at the time of the crash, police noted.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the

Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Coroner’s Office.