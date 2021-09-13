Driver dies after being struck by vehicle in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The Huntington Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left one person dead on Sunday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m., Huntington police responded to an accident near the intersection of U.S. 24 W and North Jefferson Street after being notified by an off duty Columbia City police officer.

Police determined a motorcycle had struck a vehicle and immediately began rendering aid to the victim. A short time later, medical personnel declared the victim deceased.

The victim’s identity will not be revealed until family are notified.

It is unknown what caused the crash, or whether the other driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators. The condition of the other driver was not shared.

This accident is still under investigation by Huntington police.