Driver dead after vehicle hits sign structure near I-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A driver has died after a vehicle hit an overhead sign gantry near Interstate 69 Monday morning.

Police and medics were called around 9 a.m. to Interstate 69 at the Lafayette Center Road interchange, near the General Motors plant, on a report of a crash with injuries.

The crash happened on the ramp from eastbound Lafayette Center to northbound I-69. There, a vehicle was off the shoulder.

TRAFFIC ALERT: A serious crash has been reported on the eastbound Lafayette Center Road ramp to northbound I-69. The ramp is partially blocked. Please use caution while travelling through the area. pic.twitter.com/FOAnF3QzeA — INDOT Northeast (@INDOTNortheast) December 20, 2021

According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle was driving along Lafayette Center Road when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway and hit an overhead sign gantry.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was released.