Driver dead after crashing into a traffic sign, pole

PAULDING CO., Ohio (WANE) Investigators are trying to figure out what lead to a driver’s death in a crash Friday morning. It happened on State Route 613, near milepost 21, in Brown Township, Paulding County around 1:20 a.m.

Mark A. Dobbelaere, 62, of Oakwood, OH, was heading westbound in a 2011 Cadillac CT. For an unknown reason, he went off the right side of the road, hit a traffic sign post and a pole before the vehicle ended up on its top on a tree. Medics pronounced Dobbelaere deceased on scene.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Oakwood Fire and EMS, Grover Hill Fire and EMS and Gideon’s Towing.