Driver dead after crashing into a traffic sign, pole

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

PAULDING CO., Ohio (WANE) Investigators are trying to figure out what lead to a driver’s death in a crash Friday morning. It happened on State Route 613, near milepost 21, in Brown Township, Paulding County around 1:20 a.m.

Mark A. Dobbelaere, 62, of Oakwood, OH, was heading westbound in a 2011 Cadillac CT. For an unknown reason, he went off the right side of the road, hit a traffic sign post and a pole before the vehicle ended up on its top on a tree. Medics pronounced Dobbelaere deceased on scene. 

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Oakwood Fire and EMS, Grover Hill Fire and EMS and Gideon’s Towing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss