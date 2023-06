FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating why a vehicle hit a building in the 6200 block of Bluffton Road.

Officers responded to Star Wealth Management shortly after 2 Friday morning. They found a Jeep had crashed into the building.

A WANE 15 picture shows damage to the exterior of Star Wealth Management

A WANE 15 crew at the scene could see a hole in the brick exterior.

Police believe alcohol might have been a factor in the crash. There’s no word on any injuries at this time.