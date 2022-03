DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A male driver lost control of a vehicle and crashed into a ditch after striking a pothole in DeKalb County on Monday.

Around 5 p.m., Dillon Kline, 23, of Ashley was driving north near the 200 block of C.R. 35 when he struck a pothole. Kline lost control of the vehicle, which ran off the roadway, struck an electrical pole and crashed into a ditch.

DeKalb County police say no one was injured.