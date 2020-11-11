Driver crashes in Dekalb County after passing out from medical condition

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A driver lost control of the car he was driving Tuesday evening in DeKalb County after he passed out from a medical condition.

The crash took place at 10:30 p.m. when after passing out, the driver’s Honda Accord went off County Road 52, through a field and into a yard before striking a tree and overturning according to a news release from the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver was able to get out of the car and only had a small cut from the crash. He was taken by emergency crews to a hospital for treatment of the medical condition.