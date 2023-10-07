FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The driver who tried to run off after a three car crash in Fort Wayne was caught and arrested Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the crash involving three cars just before 4:00 p.m. in the 4600 block of Lafayette Street between E Sherwood Terrace and E Maple Grove Avenue.

The driver of one of the three cars tried to run from the crash but was tracked down by officers. That driver will be charged with the misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of a crash, according to FWPD.

Officers did have the street blocked and were diverting traffic for a short time.

A public information officer told WANE 15 that one person involved in the crash was taken to the hospital as a precaution after a momentary loss of consciousness due to a possible panic attack.