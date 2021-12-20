Driver badly hurt when car runs off road, hits tree

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man suffered “life-threatening” injuries when the car he was driving left a Fort Wayne road and hit a tree mid-morning Monday.

Police and medics were called around 10:15 a.m. to the 1200 block of St. Joe River Drive, near the St. Joseph River and Johnny Appleseed Park, on a report of a crash with injuries.

Fort Wayne Police said a beige Oldsmobile Cutlass was traveling west on St. Joe River Dr. when the vehicle went off the roadway and ran into a tree in front of 1236 St. Joe River Dr.

The driver – only identified as a man – was the only person in the vehicle. He was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said.

It’s not clear why the vehicle left the road.

St. Joe River Dr. was closed for just under an hour while police investigated.

