NAPPANEE, Ind. (WANE) – A driver was arrested on intoxicated driving charges Sunday night after a crash that killed a passenger in another car and injured several others, including a pedestrian.

The Nappanee Police Department began investigating shortly before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Main Street and Heritage Parkway, according to a release the department posted on Facebook.

The initial investigation revealed the driver of a Kia Optima veered left of the center line on Main Street, hitting a transit van that had several passengers inside. During the crash, a pedestrian on the side of the road was also hit, police said in the release.

A passenger in the van, 83-year-old Elizabeth Borkholder of Nappanee, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The release said several individuals were flown and taken by ambulance to area hospitals for their injuries.

The driver of the Kia, Juan Solano Cruz, was arrested and taken to the Elkhart County Jail on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated resulting in death.