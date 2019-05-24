Driver airlifted to the hospital after crashing into tree in Marion
MARION, Ind. (WANE) - A driver is flown to the hospital after crashing his car into a tree and the vehicle ended up on it's top.
Officers were called to the 1500 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue just East of downtown around 2:45 p.m. Friday. Investigators said 54-year-old Robert Abernathy was driving a vehicle near 1524 Pennsylvania Avenue. Then for some reason he went off the road, rolling the car into a tree and causing the car to end up on its top.
Medics took Abernathy to a Marion hospital and was later flown to a Fort Wayne hospital with internal injuries. The investigation is still ongoing but officials don't believe alcohol or drugs are suspected to be factors in the crash.
