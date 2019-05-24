Driver airlifted to the hospital after crashing into tree in Marion

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MARION, Ind. (WANE) - A driver is flown to the hospital after crashing his car into a tree and the vehicle ended up on it's top.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue just East of downtown around 2:45 p.m. Friday. Investigators said 54-year-old Robert Abernathy was driving a vehicle near 1524 Pennsylvania Avenue. Then for some reason he went off the road, rolling the car into a tree and causing the car to end up on its top.

Medics took Abernathy to a Marion hospital and was later flown to a Fort Wayne hospital with internal injuries. The investigation is still ongoing but officials don't believe alcohol or drugs are suspected to be factors in the crash.