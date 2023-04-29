AUBRUN, Ind. (WANE) – At approximately 3:44pm Saturday April 29, a 28-year-old driver was traveling West on CR 64 just past CR 81 on a Hondo CBR (Motorcycle) before losing control of her motorcycle in the left-hand curve, according to a release.

The motorcycle slid off the North side of the road and fell into the ditch area.

The driver was taken to a local hospital by Parkview Dekalb EMS for medical treatment on left arm and shoulder pain.

The motorcycle was estimated to have suffered roughly $2,000 in damages. The driver was wearing a helmet during the crash.