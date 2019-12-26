Drive-up storage planned at former Kmart south lot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Several rows of drive-up storage units have been proposed to be built in the parking lot of Extra Space Storage, at S. Anthony and U.S. 27.

In a move similar to the location at Stellhorn and Maplecrest Roads, the exterior storage units would be in the parking lot of the building that holds indoor storage units.

The parking lot that once served Kmart shoppers and employees sits largely empty as nearby rows of spaces are used by Plant Fitness customers.

The gated storage complex is expected to be on the agenda for the monthly city Plan Commission public hearing set to happen Monday, January 13 at Citizens Square.